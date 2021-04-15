Archbishop in sexual abuse case loses honorary citizen of Warsaw title

Archbishop Senior Głódź (pictured) and Bishop Edward Janiak were punished by the Holy See for negligence in cases of sexual abuse committed by some clergymen against minors.

A leading member of the Polish Catholic Church at the centre of a sexual abuse case has been stripped of his honorary citizenship of Warsaw.

Archbishop Sławoj Głódź lost the title following a vote on a resolution presented by the Civic Coalition, the main opposition bloc, demanding that the title be revoked.

“When making the decision to grant honorary citizenship to (Archbishop) Sławoj Leszek Głódź, the Council of Warsaw did not have all the information about this candidate,” said Jarosław Szostakowski, the head of Civic Coalition councillors in Warsaw. “After what happened recently, we believe that the resolution on granting honorary citizenship should be withdrawn.”

Archbishop Senior Głódź and Bishop Edward Janiak were punished by the Holy See for negligence in cases of sexual abuse committed by some clergymen against minors.

The clerics were ordered to live outside their dioceses and were forbidden to participate in religious celebrations in their area. They were also obliged to donate an appropriate amount of money to the St. Joseph Foundation, an organisation established in Warsaw by Polish bishops that assists and supports people who were victims of abuse during their childhood or youth.

“Honorary citizenship is the highest distinction in our city,” said Szostakowski, adding that Archbishop Głódź does not deserve such a title at present. “There is no reason for him to remain an honorary citizen of Warsaw now,” he added.

Councillors from the ruling Law and Justice party abstained from the vote, claiming that the procedure for introducing this item to the agenda was “frivolous.”

Archbishop Głódź was awarded the title of Honorary Citizen of Warsaw in 2005.