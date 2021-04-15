Poland declares three Russian diplomats personae non gratae

On Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian ambassador to Poland, Sergei Andreyev and handed him a diplomatic note pronouncing three employees of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Warsaw “personae non gratae”.

The basis for such a decision was the violation of the conditions of their diplomatic status and carrying out activities to the detriment of Poland.

“Poland expresses its solidarity with the US in connection with cyber attacks carried out by the Russian Federation,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote in a press release.

“We strongly advocate for respecting the principles of responsible behavior in cyberspace by states, the private sector and individuals. We consistently present this position on the forum of international organisations: EU, NATO, OSCE, UN and others,” the statement reads.

“The effects of these attacks reach beyond the US and affect, among others, European countries. The constant increase in harmful activities in cyberspace threatens the security and stability of the functioning of not only individual entities or systems using digital technologies, but has a negative impact on societies, economies and governments of many countries,” wrote the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The White House announced on Thursday that US President Joe Biden had signed an executive order imposing additional sanctions on Russia over its interference in US elections and hacking attacks. They include, among others Russian government bonds and the expulsion of 10 diplomats.

On the other hand, in Donbas, where the ceasefire entered into force in July 2020, an escalation of the conflict is observed. Russia is increasing the number of its troops on the border with Ukraine.