Poland spends nearly EUR 45 bln to save jobs amid pandemic – spokesman

Rafał Guz/PAP

The Polish government has allocated over PLN 204 billion (EUR 44.8 billion) under anti-crisis financial aid packages to protect jobs, a gov’t spokesman has said.

“Only in this year we have already paid out PLN 32 billion (EUR 7 bln) towards this aim,” Piotr Muller told a press conference on Thursday.

“The actions undertaken by Polish entrepreneurs, Polish workers and also thanks to all anti-crisis and financial shields, are bringing results in the form of job protection,” he said.

He also cited the latest data released by the EU statistical office, Eurostat, which show that in Q4 2020 Poland recorded the highest, that is, 0.8-percent, year on year increase in employment in the EU. Only Luxembourg also recorded an increase, of 0.6 percent, while employment remained unchanged in the Netherlands.