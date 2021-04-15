Vaccinating maximum number of people is in interests of all – official

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Inoculating the largest possible part of the population lies in our mutual interest, a Polish government official stated on Thursday.

“Let me express my gratitude to all persons committed to this programme – not only doctors, nurses and medical staff, but also local government activists,” Michal Dworczyk, head of the PM’s Office and the government commissioner in charge of the national vaccination programme, told reporters.

“And let me encourage all to cooperate,” he added.

Dworczyk admitted that the speed of the vaccination programme would depend on vaccine deliveries, but also stated that the programme had been gaining momentum.

“In all, 8.2 million Poles have already received jabs against Covid-19,” he said.

“Since the beginning of this week, over 890,000 new patients have already been registered to receive a vaccine against the coronavirus on a concrete date,” Michal Dworczyk said.

“This is a good result,” he stated and appealed to all Poles to register.

He added that a total of 471 new vaccination points have been added to the list of over 6,500 currently operating in Poland.

In all, 8,223,370 Poles have already received jabs against Covid-19, with 2,190,245 of those having had both doses of the vaccine, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.