Additional 2.5 million doses of Pfizer vaccine to reach Poland in May: official

Due to the increased supply of Pfizer vaccines to the EU, an additional 2.5 million doses should be delivered to Poland in May, which equates to an increase of tens of thousands vaccines per delivery, said the gov’t plenipotentiary for the vaccination programme and the head of the Prime Minister’s Office Michał Dworczyk.

At a press conference Mr Dworczyk was asked about the details of the supply of Pfizer vaccines to Poland in the second quarter of this year, in the context of European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen’s announcement that in the second quarter the EU will receive an additional 50 million doses of this vaccine.

The head of the PM’s office stated that Poland could receive about 2.5 million doses from this pool, but the exact dates have not yet been announced.

“At the moment we know that there will be about 2.5 million vaccines for Poland. We do not yet have precise information on when these vaccines will arrive, but the good news is that as early as May, Pfizer’s vaccine deliveries will be slightly increased,” Mr Dworczyk said.

Earlier on Thursday, Deputy Minister of Health Waldemar Kraska announced that 5.8 million vaccinations have been carried out with the Pfizer preparation in Poland. According to the schedule for April, the country should receive slightly over 870,000 doses every week.

This two-dose product is an mRNA intramuscular vaccine. It was the first to be approved for use in EU countries.