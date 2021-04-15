Polish president inaugurates work of International Policy Office

President Andrzej Duda inaugurated the activities of the International Policy Bureau in the Chancellery of the president (KPRP) with Krzysztof Szczerski as head of the office. The President said that he hopes the Bureau will allow him to implement new international policy activities.

“We have adopted an unwritten division of roles with the Council of Ministers that European issues, related to Poland’s presence in the EU, are to be dealt with mainly by the prime minister, and issues related to the North Atlantic Alliance and our presence in the United Nations is the domain in which the president is predominantly active,” the President said.

He emphasised that the establishment of the International Policy Bureau will not only serve him during the second presidential term. “We are creating this Bureau not only for the second term of office that I have been holding more than four years, but we are also creating this Bureau for the next presidents of Poland for the forthcoming terms, who will play this important role and who should also have an efficient, well-functioning tool for the implementation of international policy,” said President Andrzej Duda.

The President said that a new International Policy Council will also be established within the International Policy Bureau – the members of the Council will evaluate the president’s international policy and discuss the future direction of this policy. He noted that the Three Seas Secretariat will also be established as part of the Bureau.

The President also announced that he is planning to launch a Forum on International Policy, where representatives of non-governmental organisations and think tanks will be able to discuss different views in order to “shape the international policy of the Republic as implemented by the president in the best way possible”.