Over 8 mln Poles already vaccinated against Covid-19 vaccine

Andrzej Grygiel/PAP

In all, 8.2 million Poles have received jabs against Covid-19, a government official announced on Thursday, adding that the vaccination programme has been gaining momentum.

“Since the beginning of this week, over 890,000 new patients have been registered to receive a vaccination against the coronavirus for a concrete date,” Michal Dworczyk said.

He added that a total of 471 new vaccination points have been added to the list of over 6,500 currently operating in Poland.

In all, 8,223,370 Poles have already received jabs against Covid-19, with 2,190,245 of those having had both doses of the vaccine, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.