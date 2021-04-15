Iconic café ‘inspired by temples of Ancient Greece’ back in business after loving restoration

Sensitively restored, the investment has been named Kawiarnia Café Berg in honour of its first creator, Max Berg.

First popularized over a century ago, a historic Wrocław café is back in business after a meticulous renovation financed by the city.

Originally opened in 1911, the café’s design was inspired by the temples of Ancient Greece and its location, overlooking the city’s moat, made it a favourite with promenading locals.

The café was renovated under the eye of architect Anita Luniak, with the project costing the city PLN 1,368,000.

Enjoying its heyday back when the city was known as Breslau, it was to here that locals would flock to drink beer, coffee and goat’s milk whilst enjoying concerts and views gazing down on gondoliers in the summer and ice skaters in the winter.

Featuring a hipped roof balanced on top of twelve reinforced concrete pillars, the café later functioned as a stamp store and a key cutting shop.

Subsequently falling into general disrepair, the structure was renovated under the eye of architect Anita Luniak, with the project costing the city PLN 1,368,000.

Often described as “the architect of modern Breslau”, Berg was the city’s chief architect from 1909 to 1925, during which time he reshaped the city with a string of landmark projects such as the hydroelectric plant, the municipal bath house and the chapel in Osobowicki Cemetery.

However, it was for the UNESCO protected Centennial Hall that Berg was best-known for. Then called the Jahrhunderthalle, the vast exhibition and concert hall was completed in 1913 to mark the centenary of Prussia’s rise against Napoleon and their victory the same year at the Battle of Leipzig.

Once home to the largest organ in the world, it eschewed many of the styles of the age to instead pioneer the use of reinforced concrete. Measuring 65-metres in diameter, and influenced by the great halls of Gothic times, it also touted what was then the biggest dome on the planet.

Although Berg steadfastly refused to join the Nazis, the immensity of the hall’s dimensions were not lost on the party who used it for rabble rousing rallies – in 1936, Hitler himself spoke here, telling his followers that they had come to a “turning point of an age”.

Often described as “the architect of modern Breslau”, Berg was the city’s chief architect from 1909 to 1925.Public domain

Just 90 square metres in size, Berg’s cafe offers a more modest contrast to his most famous work; despite this, the revival of this architectural gem provides a rich tribute to the eminent architect.

Though currently open for takeaways only due to pandemic restrictions, the launch of the café has delighted the public and City Hall alike.

“We are glad that in such difficult times for many entrepreneurs that we found a tenant for this historic pavilion,” said Anita Białowąs, director of the city’s Municipal Resource Board. “It’s a unique facility.”

Once home to the largest organ in the world, Berg’s Centennial Hall eschewed many of the styles of the age to instead pioneer the use of reinforced concrete. Measuring 65-metres in diameter, and influenced by the great halls of Gothic times, it also touted what was then the biggest dome on the planet.PAP

Encouragingly, this is not the end. Significant as the relaunch of the café is, it marks the opening salvo in a campaign to resuscitate the area around the nearby Partisan Hill.

Long derelict and dilapidated, this military redoubt was once home to wartime air raid shelters and, later, served as the command HQ for Festung Breslau during the city’s epic siege in 1945.

Grossly neglected for years, hopes are high that its beautiful colonnaded features will be renovated imminently to act as the city’s open air ‘salon’.