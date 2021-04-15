Russia will pay for their destabilising actions: White House

We will charge Russia with the costs of their destabilising actions, including cyber attacks on the US and allies, interference in electoral processes, repressing journalists and violating the borders of other countries, the White House announced on Thursday.

“The Biden administration has made it clear that the United States wants a stable and predictable relationship with Russia. We do not believe that we need to continue the negative trajectory,” the White House press release reads.

At the same time, the American administration “makes it clear publicly and unofficially – we will defend our national interests and charge the costs of actions by the Russian government that are supposed to harm us,” the statement says.

Among the “destabilising actions” there were mentioned, among others, interference in the US election process, cyber attacks on the United States and its allies, international corruption, repression of journalists and violation of the territorial integrity of other countries.

The statement was released at the time of escalation at the Russian-Ukrainian border. As many as six instances of violation of the applying truce by pro-Russian separatists were noted in Donbas in the last 24 hours. The Ukrainian chief of intelligence Kyrylo Budanov stated that in March Russia amassed a total of 89,000 troops near Ukrainian borders.