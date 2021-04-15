COVID-19: Poland spent EUR 45 bln saving jobs during pandemic

The Polish government has allocated over PLN 204 bn (EUR 44.8 bn) under anti-crisis financial aid packages to protect jobs, the government spokesman Piotr Muller said on Thursday.

“Already this year, we have earmarked PLN 32 bn (EUR 7 bln) for this aim,” Piotr Muller told a press conference.

“The actions undertaken by Polish entrepreneurs, Polish workers, and support from all the anti-crisis and financial shields, are bringing results in the form of job protection,” he said.

He also recalled the latest data released by the EU statistical office, Eurostat, which shows that in Q4 2020, Poland recorded the highest rise in employment in the EU, a 0.8-percent year-on-year increase. Only Luxembourg also recorded a similar rise, with 0.6 percent, while employment remained unchanged in the Netherlands and declined in the remaining EU member states.