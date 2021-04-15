It does not change anything: official on CJEU spokesman opinion on KRS

“Two newly-created chambers of the Polish Supreme Court are liable to fail the requirements established by EU law,” Advocate General of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) Evgeni Tanchev wrote. “This opinion does not change anything,” Deputy Minister of Justice Sebastian Kaleta commented on the matter, stressing that “the National Judicial Council (KRS) was established in accordance with the Polish constitution”.

In the opinions issued on Thursday, the CJEU spokesman assessed that “a court chamber does not constitute an independent and impartial tribunal, within the meaning of EU law, when the objective conditions in which it was created, its characteristics as well as the manner of appointment of its members are capable of giving rise to legitimate doubts, in the minds of subjects of the law, as to the imperviousness of that chamber to external factors, and, in particular, to the direct or indirect influence of the legislature and the executive, and as to its neutrality with respect to the interests before it and, thus, whether they may lead to that chamber not being seen to be independent or impartial with the consequence of prejudicing the trust which justice in a democratic society must inspire in subjects of the law.”

“It is for the referring court to determine, in the light of all the relevant factors established before it, whether that applies to a court such as the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court,” the opinion concluded.

“I expect precision from lawyers. When the CJEU says that these new chambers may not meet the requirements of the European Union law, I smile. What does it mean that they may?” Ryszard Czarnecki, MEP from the Polish ruling coalition’s senior party Law and Justice (PiS) commented on the opinion.

“I do not expect literal fiction from the CJEU, only legal precision. This statement is basically a feuilleton,” he pointed out.

“I am perplexed by the fact of ‘producing’ statements that lower confidence in EU institutions. In this way, you don’t build trust, you don’t build the authority of the European Union,” Mr Czarnecki stressed.

Polish Deputy Minister of Justice Sebastian Kaleta said in an interview with tvp.info website that the opinion of the CJEU spokesman does not change anything.

“The National Judicial Council (KRS) was established in accordance with the constitution, and judges of the Supreme Court cannot challenge the mandates of other judges. This results directly from the provisions of the laws and jurisprudence of the Constitutional Court,” he stressed.

“The regulation of the area related to the judiciary belongs to the exclusive national domain, which results directly from the Constitution of the Republic of Poland and EU treaties. Polish regulations do not differ from EU standards,” the Polish government’s spokesman Piotr Müller wrote on social media.