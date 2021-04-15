Number of tourists in Poland drops by 73 pct y/y

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Tourism in Poland in February was down 73 percent year on year, with an 89.5 percent drop in foreign tourist traffic and a 69.4 percent fall in domestic tourism, the Central Statistical office (GUS) reported on Thursday.

GUS said tourists made 1.5 million overnight bookings in February, down 76.3 percent year on year.

A total of 1.3 million overnight accommodations were booked by domestic tourists while 100,000 were made by foreigners, down 73.9 and 87.6 percent, respectively, year on year.