Number of tourists in Poland drops by 73 pct y/y

Tourism in Poland in February was down 73 percent year on year, with an 89.5 percent drop in foreign tourist traffic and a 69.4 percent fall in domestic tourism GUS reported.

GUS said tourists made 1.5 million overnight bookings in February, down 76.3 percent year on year.

A total of 1.3 million overnight accommodations were booked by domestic tourists, down 73.9 percent compared to the year before. Bookings made by foreigners were down 87.6 percent year on year.