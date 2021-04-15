Poland reports 21,130 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, death toll at 682

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 21,130 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 682 deaths over the past 24h to Thursday morning, against 21,238 cases reported on Wednesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 34,864 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 33,906 recorded the day prior, including 3,362 patients on ventilators, against the total of 4,503 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The health ministry also reported that 352,951 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,238,638 people have recovered.

In all, 8,223,370 Poles have already received jabs against Covid-19, with 2,190,245 of those having had both doses of the vaccine, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.