Prolongation of Poland’s ombudsman’s term ruled unconstitutional

The provision of the Act on the Ombudsman (PRO), which allows the outgoing human rights commissioner to perform the duties until a replacement is chosen is inconsistent with the Constitution, the Constitutional Court (TK) ruled on Thursday.

As emphasised by the Court, the provision expires three months after publication of the verdict in the Journal of Laws.

Proceedings in this matter were initiated by the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party’s MPs with a motion submitted to the Tribunal in mid-September last year. The aim was to examine the constitutionality of the statutory extension of the five-year term of office of the Ombudsman in a situation where his term of office expires and a successor is not elected. This norm is regulated by Art. 3 sec. 6 of the Act on the Ombudsman. Adam Bodnar’s term as Ombudsman ended on September 9 last year.

“The term of office of the Ombudsman resulting from the constitution should be treated as the first indicator of his legitimacy to act. The succession of the office should be synchronised with the term of office regulated in the Act on the Ombudsman. Currently, there is no such thing and therefore it is necessary to initiate a constitutional review of the challenged provision,” indicated in the motion PiS MPs.

“One may wonder whether it is about the institution of the Ombudsman or the person of the ombudsman himself,” Mr Bodnar commented on the motion. “Recognising this provision as inconsistent with the constitution will trigger a whole range of negative consequences (…) it will violate the stability and continuity of this institution’s operation,” he assessed.

On the other hand, the Prosecutor General and the Sejm requested the Constitutional Court to consider the provision as unconstitutional.

The Court has repeatedly postponed the date of this case’s consideration. Ultimately, the Constitutional Court held a hearing on Monday and Tuesday. On the first day, it heard the parties to these proceedings – representatives of: the applicants, the Sejm (parliament lower house) and the Public Prosecutor General. Adam Bodnar himself presented his position personally. On the second day of the hearing, its participants – mainly Mr Bodnar – answered the judges’ questions.

On Thursday, the Constitutional Court chaired by Chief Justice Julia Przyłębska issued its ruling which is final.