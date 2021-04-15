COVID-19: 21,130 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 21,130 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,642,242 including 342,992 still active. The number of active cases increased from 331,385 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 682 new fatalities, of which 175 were due to COVID-19 alone and 507 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 60,612.

According to the ministry, 352,951 people are quarantined and 2,238,638 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 342,992 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

A total of 8,223,370 people have been vaccinated so far, including 6,033,075 who have received one dose and 2,190,295 who have been inoculated twice.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 3,443 out of 4,503 available.

As of Thursday morning, as many as 138,902,653 coronavirus cases, 2,987,189 deaths and 111,681,585 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 32,149,223, India has the second most with 14,074,564 cases and Brazil third with 13,677,564.