Belarus conducts disinformation campaign against Polish minority: report

Experts from the EU diplomatic corps have gathered examples of organised disinformation campaign in the Belarusian media against the Polish minority, the Polish Radio reported.

According to the findings of the Polish Radio’s Brussels correspondent, the EU experts established that media attacks against the minority began a few days before the detains of the leading activists of the Union of Poles in Belarus, which started in March.

As the broadcaster reported, Belarusian state media accuse Polish minority of glorification of Nazism and incitement to hatred. Alexander Lukashenka’s propagandists also accuse the Polish authorities of increasing aggression, an attempt to carry out a coup in Belarus and border changes, as well as support for terrorists and extremists.

According to the Polish Radio, the ‘Telegram Żołtyje Sliwy’ channel, close to the Belarusian secret services, reported on a “long list of Polish sins”, plans for a military operation against Belarus with access to the Dnieper and asked “how long can a brazen European hyena be tolerated?”

“All Belarusian state media repeat false theses about the glorification of Rajmund “Bury” Rajs, who pacified Belarusian villages in Podlasie [region in north – eastern Poland] after the war,” the Polish Radio reported, adding that “Poles were portrayed as enemies on the ONT state television.”