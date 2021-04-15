COVID-19: Coronavirus reproduction rate below 1.0 across Poland: HM

“The reproduction rate of the coronavirus, showing how many people are statistically infected by one person with coronavirus, is now 0.89 for Poland,” said the Minister of Health, Adam Niedzielski on Wednesday evening.

The R index, also known as the virus reproduction rate, indicates at what stage the epidemic is. It shows how contagious it is, how many people can be infected by one patient with COVID-19.

If the rate is greater than 1, it means that one sick person infects more than one person, which shows that the epidemic is still growing. When it is below 1, it is a sign that the epidemic is slowing down and fewer people are getting infected from one another.

“Today’s value of the R factor, informing about how many people are statistically infected by one person with coronavirus, is 0.89 for Poland. There is no region with a value above 1.0″, the head of the Health Ministry wrote on Twitter on Wednesday evening.

The minister attached a list dated April 12, which shows that the highest rate was in the Łódzkie (0.99) and Lubelskie (0.96) provinces, and the lowest in Masovia (0.84) and Warmia and Mazury (0.85).

Since the beginning of the epidemic, 2,621,116 people have been infected with the coronavirus in Poland of whom 59,930 died.