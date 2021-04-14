Futsal: Poland qualifies to Euro 2022 after seeing off Czech Republic

Poland defeated the Czech Republic 8:5 (3:3) in the last game of the Group 8’s UEFA Futsal Euro 2022 qualifiers held in Opole, south Poland, thus winning the promotion to the main tournament.

Before the game it was certain that Portugal, who already secured their spot, would take the first place in the group while Norway would be the last. The first game between Poland and the Czech Republic resulted in a 3:3 draw. The following scores: 0:0, 1:1, 2:2 would promote the Poles to the Euro 2022 playoffs, while the winners, due to the favourable results in the remaining qualifying groups, would win their tournament berths.

Sebastian Leszczak was Poland’s hero, bagging four goals.

This will be the third time Poland will play in the UEFA Futsal Championships. Previously, they participated in 2001 and 2018, without major successes.

The host of next year’s European Championships will be the Netherlands. A total of 16 teams will be drawn into four groups.