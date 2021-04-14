EU countries to receive further millions of Pfizer vaccine says PM

Mateusz Morawiecki said he had been told about the millions of vaccines "directly" by Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, on Wednesday.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

A total of 50 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine are to reach EU countries by the end of the 2nd quarter, according to the Polish prime minister.

Mateusz Morawiecki said he had been told about the millions of vaccines “directly” by Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, on Wednesday.

“The pressure on producers and our efforts to keep to agreements make sense,” said the prime minister. “Our actions at the EU level once again have proved effective,” he continued, adding that the 50 million will start to arrive in April.

The news will help reduce pressure on the EU, which has come under fire for the slow nature of the roll-out of vaccination programmes across the Union.

Morawiecki added that Poland, however, should hit its vaccination targets.

“We are on the right track to meet the goals of the National Vaccination Programme for the immediate future,” the prime minister also wrote on Facebook.

During a Wednesday press conference, Von der Leyen said that 100 million vaccine doses have been administered in the EU so far. She also announced the start of negotiations with BioNTech and Pfizer for the supply of 1.8 billion vaccine doses in 2022-2023, and the acceleration of deliveries by Pfizer.