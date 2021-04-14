COVID-19: EU to receive 50 million Pfizer vaccines by end of Q2: PM

A total of 50 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine are to reach EU countries by the end of the 2nd quarter, said the Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki, adding that he was told so by Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president.

“The pressure put on the vaccine producers and our efforts to keep to agreements really matter,” said the prime minister.

“Our actions at the EU level once again have proved effective,” he went on, saying that the first out of 50 million Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines will start to arrive in April.

The new deliveries will help reduce pressure on the EU, which has come under fire for the slow nature of the roll-out of vaccination programmes across the Union. PM Morawiecki added that Poland, however, should meet its vaccination targets.

“We are on the right track to meet the goals of the National Vaccination Programme for the immediate future,” the PM wrote on Facebook.

During a Wednesday press conference, Ms Von der Leyen said that 100 million vaccine doses have been administered in the EU so far. She also announced the start of negotiations with BioNTech and Pfizer for the supply of 1.8 billion vaccine doses in 2022-2023, and the acceleration of deliveries by Pfizer.

The confirmation of deliveries of the product manufactured by Pfizer have been welcomed also due to the delay in the introduction of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the EU market following the occurrence of rare blood clots among the inoculated population in the US.