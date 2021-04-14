Polish job market records highest y/y growth in EU in Q4 of 2020: Eurostat

Poland recorded the highest year-on-year increase in employment among the European Union countries in the fourth quarter of 2020.

According to the latest data released by Eurostat, Poland’s employment rate during that period grew by 0.8 percent.

Apart from Poland, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, employment in all other EU countries declined, with the largest fall recorded in Ireland and Spain – by 2.4 percent each.

Eurostat reported that the labor market across the EU slightly improved in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2020.

In the EU, the employment rate for people aged 20-64 amounted to 72.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 0.3 percentage points compared to the third quarter of 2020.