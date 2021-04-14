Poland will follow EMA stance on J&J vaccine – minister

ETIENNE LAURENT/PAP/EPA

Poland will follow the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommendations regarding the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine, Poland’s health minister said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, EMA approved the vaccine for use after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended, also on Tuesday, its suspension due to several cases of blood clotting after vaccination.

“Six cases were diagnosed in seven million administrations of the vaccine in the US. Thus, we’re speaking about one case in about a million inoculations, which, of course, is a very low incidence rate,” Adam Niedzielski told a press conference.

“We are absolutely following EMA here, and we will apply the vaccine according to its recommendations,” he added.

Niedzielski said that nearly 120,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrived in Poland in the early hours of Wednesday morning.