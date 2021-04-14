Poland is very good hi-tech investment site: PM

“Poland is a very good investment site, especially for hi-tech projects,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said at Wednesday’s inauguration of a Google Cloud Region centre in Warsaw.

Mr Morawiecki said that many enterprises in Poland were switching to digital technology, and stressed that digital solutions were the future of the global economy.

“Poland is a very good investment site, especially in the field of new technology… also because of highly skilled employees,” he added.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that this is one of Poland’s main attractions for IT investors.

US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip T. Reeker called the Google Cloud centre in Warsaw a further step in cementing US-Polish ties.

He said that Europe was the United States’ biggest trade partner, and predicted that the Warsaw centre will prove a driving force of digitisation in Central-East Europe.

Bix Aliu, chargé d’affaires at the US Embassy in Warsaw, said the US was the biggest non-EU foreign investor in Poland with projects totalling USD 60 billion (EUR 50.18 billion). Aliu said the USD 2-billion (EUR 1.67 billion) Google Cloud centre will help expand cloud services in Poland.

Google Cloud head Thomas Kurian said the centre was the first of its kind in Central-East Europe, and said that the centre’s access to the latest IT technologies could prove useful for rebuilding the economy after the coronavirus pandemic.

The Google Cloud Region centre in Warsaw will combine data processing with the provision of key Google Cloud Platform services.