Poland prolongs coronavirus lockdown amid grim death records

Leszek Szymański/PAP

The Polish government has decided to prolong most coronavirus restrictions for another week, but kindergartens and creches will reopen, the health minister has announced.

Kindergartens and creches will be reopened on Monday and outdoor sports for groups of up to 25 people will also be allowed from Monday, however other restrictions will remain in force until April 25, Adam Niedzielski said.

Hotels will remain closed until May 3, he added.

Niedzielski also said that a regionalisation of restrictions is “almost certain,” adding that if the number of infections in provinces goes down below 30 per 100,000 inhabitants “further steps” would be considered.

The minister said Poland had seen decreasing numbers of infections for several days but, currently, the numbers are slightly rising.

The coronavirus death toll reached 803 on Wednesday.