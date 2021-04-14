Poland to acquire five US C-130H transport aircraft

Mariusz Błaszczak/Twitter

Poland’s minister of defence announced on Wednesday that Poland had signed a contract to purchase five C-130 Hercules multipurpose military transport aircraft from the US.

Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on Twitter: “We have signed a contract for the purchase of five C-130 Hercules planes within the framework of Excess Defense Articles.”

The first plane is set to arrive in Poland later this year.

He added that the planes would go to the largest military airport in Poland – the 33 Air Transport Base, in Powidz, in the west-central part of the country – and serve to increase its transport capacity.

As part of the Excess Defense Articles programme, excess defence articles and military equipment that are no longer needed by the US armed forces are eligible for transfer to foreign countries.