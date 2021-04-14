COVID-19: 21,283 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 21,283 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,621,116 including 331,385 still active. The number of active cases increased from 321,069 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 803 new fatalities, of which 182 were due to COVID-19 alone and 621 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 59,930.

According to the ministry, 357,099 people are quarantined and 2,229,801 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 331,385 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

A total of 7,970,164 people have been vaccinated so far, including 5,832,860 who have received one dose and 2,137,304 who have been inoculated twice.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 3,457 out of 4,506 available.

As of Wednesday morning, as many as 138,073,770 coronavirus cases, 2,973,552 deaths and 111,107,387 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 32,070,784, India has the second most with 13,873,825 cases and Brazil third with 13,601,566.