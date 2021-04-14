Nowak allegedly accepted EUR 550,000 bribe: Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Bureau

“A Ukrainian businessman in 2017-19 allegedly handed over USD 575,000 (EUR 480,000) and EUR 70,000 in bribes to Sławomir Nowak, the then acting head of the Ukrainian State Road Agency Ukravtodor,” the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) announced. The local prosecutor’s office has already charged the businessman.

According to the NABU statement, in exchange for illegal benefits, Mr Nowak reportedly helped companies of a suspected businessman in obtaining an extension of the contract for the construction of Kiev-Odessa road sections, which were financed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

“The head of Ukrawtodor ‘did not notice’ the violation of the work schedule by the suspect’s companies, which allowed him to avoid a fine of over EUR 9 million,” reads the statement.

As a result of the joint activities of the Polish and Ukrainian services, carried out since 2019, the activity of a criminal group reportedly headed by the then acting head of Ukrawtodor, Sławomir Nowak, was uncovered in the summer of 2020.

Mr Nowak is suspected of committing several corrupt acts, including accepting bribes for awarding contracts for the construction and repair of roads in Ukraine, as well as money laundering.

The former Polish Minister of Transport (2011-2013) in the Civic Platform – Polish People’s Party (PO-PSL) coalition government has been in pre-trial detention in Warsaw since July last year. He was detained by officers of the Central Anticorruption Bureau (CBA).

On Monday, the District Court in Warsaw rejected the prosecutor’s request to extend the detention of Mr Nowak, suspected of corruption. He was released from custody, was placed under supervision and forbidden to leave the country. He also has to pay PLN 1 million (EUR 219,000) of the property surety.

The prosecutor’s office believes that the court’s decision will enable him to obstruct the investigation and escape, as the court did not confiscate his Ukrainian passport.