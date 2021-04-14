1055th anniversary of Poland’s baptism

Poland celebrates 1055th anniversary of the country’s baptism. According to tradition, the ruler of Poland, Mieszko I, was baptised most likely on Holy Saturday in 966, which then fell on April 14.

Bishop Artur Miziński emphasises that the memory of the baptism of Poland should be cultivated every year so that it will fall deeply into the hearts of all Poles, especially the younger generations.

The Secretary General of the Episcopate recalled that in 2016, in the pastoral letter for the 1050th anniversary of the baptism of Poland, bishops emphasised that the baptism of Mieszko I was significant for the whole nation.

“Thinking about the consequences of Mieszko’s baptism, we can talk about the ‘baptism of the nation’, and therefore also about the Baptism of Poland,” the bishops wrote.

According to tradition, the ruler of Poland, Mieszko I, was most likely baptised on Holy Saturday in 966, which then fell on April 14, marking the Polish state’s inclusion into the European family of states, officially recognised by the Papacy and the Holy Roman Empire. On February 22, 2019, the Sejm, the lower house of Poland’s parliament, established April 14 as the Baptism of Poland Day.

“The baptism of Poland is a key event in the history of our nation and state. Apart from the religious dimension, it also had a strategic and political dimension,” can be read in the parliamentary justification of the document establishing Poland’s Baptism Day.

“Thanks to it, our homeland joined the family of European nations, the circle of Western European civilisation. Without this event, it is difficult to imagine our culture and identity,” the MPs wrote.

The process of Christianisation was slowest in Pomerania, the southern region of Poland where the majority of the population retained their pagan faith until the first decades of the 12th century. The increasing amount of Polish clergy educated in Western European universities laid the groundwork for Poland’s rise to become a significant European power in the 14th and 15th centuries.