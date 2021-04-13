Poland’s KGHM ranked world’s largest silver producing company in 2020

"We have the gold medal for silver (production – PAP) and this is very good news," Marcin Chludzinski, KGHM CEO told PAP.

Adam Warżawa/PAP

Last year, Poland’s copper and silver conglomerate KGHM was the largest silver producing company worldwide, the Kitco.com website has reported.

The ranking of the world’s top ten largest silver mines was prepared by Kitco.com, a website that specialises in news on precious metals mining, and based on reported production in 2020. With 39.2 Moz (million ounces) of silver mined last year, the Polish company topped the list.

“We have the gold medal for silver (production – PAP) and this is very good news,” Marcin Chludziński, KGHM CEO told PAP.

Chludziński added that despite unfavourable conditions related to the pandemic, the company has managed to improve production parameters.

KGHM Polska Miedź is one of the world’s largest copper producer. It also produces other metals – not only silver, but also gold, molybdenum, rhenium, lead, sulphuric acid, copper sulphate, nickel sulphate and technical selenium.