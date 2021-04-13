Second mass deportation to Siberia, 81 years on

April 13 marks not only the Katyn Massacre Victims’ Remembrance Day, but it is also the anniversary of the second mass deportation to Siberia, a part of a series of deportations from the years 1940-1941, aimed at destroying traces of Polish statehood in the areas annexed by the Soviet Union in 1939.

The actions taken by the Soviet occupant mainly affected the Polish elite, which was part of the society most aware of its nationality and nationality.

The second deportation, commenced on April 13, 1940, saw about 61,000 people – the government officials, policemen, teachers, political activists and representatives of the nobility – transported deep into the territory of the Soviet Union, for example, to northern Kazakhstan.

The fate of the families and people close to the officers interned during the earlier deportation was particularly dramatic. It is estimated that women and children, including the families of the officers murdered in Katyń, constituted about 80 percent of the group deported in April 1940.

In total, four large deportations of citizens of the Second Polish Republic affected several hundred thousand people. Many of them never returned to the country.