No flights near border with Belarus: Polish MoD

Poland’s aircrafts did not fly near the border with Belarus on Monday evening, the Polish Defence Ministry announced, responding to the allegation of violating the neighbouring country’s airspace.

On Tuesday, the Belarusian defense ministry issued a statement according to which there was a breach of the country’s airspace from Poland’s direction on Monday evening..

“The airspace is monitored on an ongoing basis. On April 12, military aircraft did not perform flights near the state border between Poland and Belarus in the evening hours,” the Ministry wrote on social media.

According to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense, “on April 12, 2021 at 8:45 PM MSK (7:45 PM CEST in Poland), an unidentified flying object breached the Belarusian state border in the airspace from Poland,” which then “turned back towards Poland”.

A defense attaché from the Polish embassy in Minsk was summoned to the Belarusian defense ministry on Tuesday. “He was told that it was necessary to investigate this fact and inform the Belarusian side of the results”, the Belarusian defense ministry said in a press release.