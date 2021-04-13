COVID-19: J&J delays entrance to EU market over blood clots occurrence

The Johnson & Johnson company announced that it had decided to delay the introduction of its vaccine against COVID-19 to the EU market following the occurrence of rare blood clots among the inoculated population.

On Monday, J&J began delivering its vaccine to European Union countries. The first patients were to receive their jabs with this company’s preparation later this week.

However, on Tuesday, due to six cases of rare blood clots among 6.8 mln people vaccinated, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended the suspension of the vaccinations with the J&J product.

Previously, similar, but also very rare, cases of blood clots were observed among people inoculated with the AstraZeneca product and Russian vaccine Sputnik V.

Unlike the other three EU-approved COVID-19 vaccines, developed by the companies Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson only needs one dose to develop immunity for SARS-CoV-2.

According to the contract, J&J is to deliver 55 mln doses of its product to the EU in the second quarter of this year.