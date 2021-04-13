Justice of peace courts may need changes to constitution – president

Rafał Guz/PAP

The introduction of justice of peace courts in Poland may require an amendment to the country’s constitution, President Andrzej Duda has said.

Paweł Kukiz, leader of Kukiz’15, a small conservative parliamentary party, has been advocating the idea for years and has been named to the presidential legislative team along with a number of presidential, government and judiciary officials.

The goal of the team will be to introduce the new institution to Polish law.

Duda at the first meeting of the team said it should determine whether the measure could be introduced as a new law or whether it would need an amendment to the constitution.

“I won’t hesitate to suggest… a constitutional amendment and will try to convince the Polish parliament to adopt this amendment,” he said.

However, any change to the country’s supreme law seems to be extremely difficult in the current, bitterly divided parliament given the opposition’s vows that they will not agree to any tampering with the constitution.

Kukiz said his aspiration was to complete work on the new legislation by the end of the year.

Justice of peace courts are expected to deal with basic and straight-forward cases that could be easily resolved. This would take some of the burden off regular courts, where trials often last years due to an overload of cases.