Poland to launch first open-to-all vaccination point

Mateusz Marek/PAP

Work is underway to open the country’s first vaccination centre open to all, the government commissioner in charge of the national vaccination campaign said during a press conference on Tuesday.

The centre will be opened a part as a government effort to increase the vaccination rate in Poland.

“On April 19, the first universal vaccination point will be opened… and along with it 16 other centres as part of a pilot programme,” said Michał Dworczyk.

Several hundred more centres are to be opened in coming weeks, added Dworczyk.

The minister said that the existing 6,500 vaccination points will continue their work, adding that the pace of vaccinations had increased since the Easter holiday slowdown.

“Over 550,000 people have signed up for a vaccination since yesterday,” said Dworczyk, adding that “the system works flawlessly and we believe that it will continue to function like this.

“Every week we will accelerate the pace,” he continued. “We plan to exceed the one million mark of performed vaccinations this week.”

So far, said Dworczyk, over 7.7 million people have been vaccinated since the start of the national programme on December 27.

The government has said its goal is to perform 20 million vaccinations by the end of the second quarter, and, according the Dworczyk, the first dose of a vaccine is to be administered to all those wanting to it by the end of August.