Poland’s C/A surplus at EUR 1.6 billion after February – central bank

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland’s current account surplus hit EUR 1.62 billion after February 2021, against a surplus of EUR 3.34 billion recorded after January, according to National Bank of Poland figures released on Tuesday.

Poland recorded a EUR 883-million surplus in the trade of goods, and a EUR 2.49-billion surplus in services.

But it recorded a EUR 1.21-billion deficit in primary income and a EUR 541-million deficit in secondary income.

Exports of goods in February 2021 grew by 6.2 percent year on year and imports rose by 6.0 percent from February 2020.