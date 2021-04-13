April 13 marks Katyn Massacre Victims’ Remembrance Day

On April 13, 1943, information was disclosed in Berlin about the discovery of mass graves of Polish officers murdered in Katyn by the Soviet secret police by the decision of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union. Since 2008, April 13 marks the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Katyn Massacre.

Under a secret resolution signed on March 5, 1940 by Józef Stalin and his comrades from the Politburo, People’s Commissariat for Internal Affairs (NKVD) officers shot nearly 22,000 Polish officers from the camps in Kozielsk, Ostashkov and Starobielsk, as well as prisoners detained in western Belarus and Ukraine.

Poles died at the hands of the NKVD from a shot in the back of the head and were buried in nameless death pits. Among those shot were officers of the Polish Army – distinguished commanders and strategists, policemen, officials, scientists, university professors, artists, writers, doctors, teachers and lawyers. They constituted the elite of the nation and its defense, intellectual and creative potential.

By killing Polish patriots, the Soviets wanted to prevent the rebirth of Poland and, as a consequence, lead to the country’s erasure from the map of Europe.

Throughout the entire period of communist Poland, the Soviets denied their responsibility for the crime in the forest near Smolensk, western Russia, claiming it was Nazi Germany who committed it in 1941.

It was not until 1990, that the Soviet Union admitted it was responsible for the crime.

Katyn Massacre Victims’ Remembrance Day was established by Poland’s Lower House (Sejm) on November 14, 2007, and has since then been celebrated on April 13. It commemorates the anniversary of the announcement of the discovery of mass graves of Polish officers in Katyn Forest in Russia, who were murdered by the Soviet Union secret police (NKVD) in 1940.