President commends Warsaw Stock Exchange on its 30th anniversary

President Andrzej Duda on Monday extended his congratulations to the Warsaw Stock Exchange, which was established as a joint-stock company by the Polish State Treasury on April 12, 1991.

According to the Warsaw Stock Exchange’s (WSE) official website, President Duda said that the WSE could be considered an icon of the free market that was rebuilt in an independent Poland.

“The stock exchange is one of the symbols of a free Poland… and can be an example and inspiration for other nations and people who understand the importance of economic freedom,” he stressed.

He also pointed out that the stock exchange was growing along with the Polish economy.

“At the first trading session, we had a debut of five companies and a turnover of less than PLN 2,000 (EUR 441). Today, on both WSE exchanges, there are over 800 issuers of shares and bonds that have a capitalisation total of PLN 1.1 tln (EUR 242.6 bn),” the President emphasised.

“The Polish stock exchange, a clear leader in Central and Eastern Europe, is also an important symbol of economic opportunities in the entire region,” he added.