Story of 1940 deportations shown in historical comic book

The Sybir Memorial Museum in Białystok, north-east Poland, has published a new historical comic book “Siberia. My story,” based on the memories of a deportee, Danuta Pietrzak.

As a fifteen-year-old girl, Danuta Pietrzak was deported by Soviets to Kazakhstan in April 1940 with her mother and brother. The written memoirs of this event, brought to the museum by the granddaughter of Ms Pietrzak, were used to create a story in the form of a historical comic book.

Paweł Kalisz from the Sybir Memorial Museum said “it will be possible to learn the history of deportations, the history of WWII, the history of returns to Poland in a slightly easier way.”

“These speech bubbles next to our heroes are authentic words taken from the memories of our heroine,” prof. Wojciech Śleszyński, the head of the facility said.

The first part of the comic tells the story of the forced journey of Polish exiles in cattle wagons until they move to a new place. It is a picture of the death, misery and poverty of violently enslaved people.

While the first volume contains only a part of the story, it is already known that there will also be a second one, showing what life in pre-war Białystok and in the Kazakh steppe was like. The comic book contains a special supplement presenting the historical background of the plot and a glossary.