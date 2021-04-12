Remote learning must be over as soon as possible: Minister

Remote learning is only an unpleasant necessity and it must come to an end as soon as possible, as soon as COVID-19 pandemic conditions and the situation in hospitals allow it, Przemysław Czarnek, the Minister of Education and Science, told Roman-Catholic Radio Maryja on Monday.

The minister stressed that the third wave of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is weakening, there are systematically fewer infections every day, and at the same time more than half a million teachers have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

“This gives us the basis to design various scenarios of a quick return to stationary education in kindergartens, primary schools and secondary schools. If this trend continues and the end of the third wave is already evident, then in April, kindergarten students will return to classroom education,” Mr Czarnek said.

“Most likely grades 1-3 of primary schools will return as well. I hope the remaining students of primary school classes will participate in hybrid learning and perhaps in May also secondary school students will have hybrid lessons,” he told the radio..

The minister emphasised that the consequences of distance learning are multidimensional and negative in every area, but they are already very broadly defined by the ministry.

He pointed out that this is primarily a substantive dimension, because even the best remote lesson is not able to give as much direct contact with the teacher as stationary classes do. Therefore, PLN 187 mln (EUR 41.24 mln) was earmarked for organising additional activities as soon as children and young people return to school to make up for the lack of knowledge. It will be one hour of voluntary classes per week for 10 weeks.

Another negative dimension of distance learning is the psychological problems of students resulting from sitting in four walls, with unlimited access to the Internet and the disturbance of the normal rhythm of the day.







The ministry started cooperation with scientists and psychologists from the Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński University (UKSW), University of Warsaw and the University of Economics and Innovation. Based on the research of students from 1,200 randomly selected schools, a comprehensive model of supporting students after the period of remote learning will be developed.

The third area of ​​problems is the physical condition of children and adolescents after the period of distance learning. In cooperation between MEiN and Academies of Physical Education (AWF) from all over Poland, the “Active return to school. PE with AWF” program was developed, for which PLN 42 mln (9,26 mln EUR) was allocated.