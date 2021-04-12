Remains of 35 people discovered in death pits in north Warsaw

The remains of 35 people, mostly women and children, were found by the researchers from the Institute of National Remembrance Search and Identification Office (IPN BPiI) in a death pit in Warsaw’s district of Białołęka in the north part of the city.

Death pits with remains of at least 29 people discovered in Warsaw

The place was selected on the basis of the testimony of a witness to the German crime from the beginning of WWII.

“From March 22 to April 2, 2021, a team of archaeologists and anthropologists conducted search and exhumation works in the forest area of ​​the Białołęka district (Skierdowska Street). The case was reported to the Institute of National Remembrance by a local historian dealing with the past of this district, He found an eyewitness to the execution of 13 men by German soldiers in the fate of the local areas,” the report by the BPiI wrote.

The preliminary anthropological research carried out by the specialists of the Search and Identification Office on the site revealed that the bodies of 35 people were buried here, including 3 men, 16 women and 14 children (aged 1-14). The age and sex of the other two people are yet to be determined. Elements of clothing (shoes, belts, buttons, glasses) were found on some of the skeletons.

“During the excavation works, long and short distance firearm bullets were found in skulls and pelvises of the victims. (…) The current state of the field research and the fact that the number of bodies and their sex does not coincide with the testimony of the eye witness allows for asserting that the research in this area should be continued,” the BPiI stated.

The head of the Branch Commission for the Prosecution of Crimes against the Polish Nation in Warsaw was notified about the discovery. He has already launched an investigation into the case.

For many years, the Institute of National Remembrance has been searching for secret burial places of the victims of totalitarian regimes in Poland and abroad. These searches focus mainly on the victims of communist terror, who, according to the estimates of IPN historians, could have murdered over 50,000 people in Poland in the years 1944-1956.