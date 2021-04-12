COVID-19: Polish athletes to be vaccinated before Olympics, EURO 2020

Polish Olympians will be vaccinated against COVID-19 before their departure to the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, and so does the men’s national football team ahead of UEFA Euro 2020. More details will be announced on Wednesday by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, the head of the Polish Olympic Committee (PKOl), Andrzej Kraśnicki told TVP Sport.

RMF FM website was the first to inform about the possible vaccination of Polish olympians. The Polish Olympic Committee sent a list of people who are to receive their jabs to the Ministry of Culture, National Heritage and Sport.

“Apart from athletes, there are coaches, physiotherapists, doctors, psychologists and other specialists. To be clear: we did not submit any additional names for vaccination. We sent the names of athletes from a wide Olympic team. This is the number of about 600 competitors and 400 accompanying people,” said Mr Kraśnicki, adding that the list include the ones who have already won their Summer Olympics berths, as well as those who still compete for the Olympic qualification.

Some Polish athletes have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus. This includes a group of athletes from the Polish army, who received vaccines from the pool for uniformed men. Likewise, the athletes who work as university lecturers – they too have received jabs from a separate pool.