Workplace COVID-19 vaccinations to start in May: dep PM

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign in firms will start from mid-May, Jarosław Gowin, the Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Development, Labour and Technology said during a press conference on Monday.

However, Mr Gowin added that everything depends on the reliability of vaccine suppliers.

According to him, the main goal is to include as many as possible large and medium-sized companies in the vaccination programme.

The deputy PM stressed that, today, it is too early to say how much interest in the programme will come from the business side.

“I can only presume, based on a number of questions the ministry has received, that Polish companies are interested in the programme,” he added.

Mr Gowin said that in order to join the campaign companies will have to have at least 500 persons ready to be vaccinated.

“Providing vaccines, launching internet links, etc., is a time-consuming, complicated undertaking. For efficiency and a quick pace of vaccination… a group of 500 employees is minimal,” he said and added that a vaccination point could be set up by one or more neighbouring companies.