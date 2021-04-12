Poland vows to have 20 million vaccinations done by end-June

Dworczyk said that more than 70 percent of Poland's population over the age of 70 years and over 50 percent of 60+ have either been vaccinated or have registered for the jab.

Wojciech Olkuśnik/PAP

Poland will have 20 million vaccinations against Covid-19 administered by the end of June, the government commissioner for the national vaccination programme has declared.

Michał Dworczyk told a Monday press conference that according to the declarations made by the prime minister, Poland will perform 20 million vaccinations in this quarter.

“We also intend to have over a million vaccinations done this week,” he added.

Until now, around 7.7 million inoculations either with one or two doses have been carried out in the country, with one million shots given over the last week only, Dworczyk also said.

Dworczyk also said that more than 70 percent of Poland’s population over the age of 70 years and over 50 percent of 60+ have either been vaccinated or have registered for the jab.

Poland launched its vaccination programme on December 27 and now uses vaccines produced by a consortium of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech; the Anglo-Swedish firm AstraZeneca; and the US biotech company Moderna.

The first tranche of the Johnson&Johnson single-shot vaccine is expected to arrive in Poland on Wednesday.