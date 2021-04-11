New supplies of vaccines to reach Poland this week – ministry

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

Poland will receive close to 1.3 million Covid-19 vaccines this week, the health ministry announced on Sunday.

Waldemar Kraska, a deputy health minister, told the TVP Info public news channel that the tranche will consist of 870,000 Pfizer, 88,000 AstraZeneca, 120,000 Johnson&Johnson and 204,000 Moderna vaccines.

Kraska said the new vaccines will allow Poland to considerably accelerate its inoculation programme.

Poland launched nationwide vaccinations against the spreading Covid-19 disease on December 27.