Fewer than 1 pct of vaccinated Poles test positive for Covid-19

Adam Niedzielski/Twitter

Up to now, in the group of over 5.5 million Poles who have been vaccinated, only 51,000 people, that is, 0.9 percent, have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the minister of health announced on Twitter on Sunday.

Adam Niedzielski wrote that more than half of these infections occurred within 14 days after the first dose. He added: “Simply put, the level of protection exceeds 99 percent.”

A pie chart attached to the minister’s entry showed that more than half of the 51,000 people who tested positive (50.5 percent, that is 25,700) did so less than 14 days after the first dose of the vaccine had been administered, while 19,000 people (37.3 percent) tested positive after more than 14 days since their first inoculation.

Furthermore, 2000 people who tested positive (less than 4 percent) did so less than 14 days after the second dose of the vaccine had been administered and 4,200 people (8.2 percent) tested positive after more than 14 days since their second inoculation.