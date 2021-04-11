COVID-19 pandemic irreversibly changed world: Health Min

“The change has already taken place. We are conventionally talking about the next waves of the coronavirus, however, in reality, these mutations are so highly developed, that we are dealing with greatly differential diseases,” Health Minister Adam Niedzielski told the “Sieci” weekly.

The interview with Adam Niedzielski will be published in the weekly’s forthcoming issue, published on Monday.

In an excerpt from the interview published on the wPolityce.pl website, Mr Niedzielski stressed that regardless of his conviction that the new mutations were bringing forth new and completely different diseases, he did not mean to say “that we would never return to the pre-pandemic lifestyle. Certainly, we will be living in a heightened risk atmosphere… Let us hope that we will manage to bring the [COVID-19] threat to the level demonstrated by the flu.”

He felt that the future responses to the epidemic threats “will simply be different.”

“Should we, for instance, learn about a new virus that appears somewhere in the world, our reactions will be much more decisive. We will be introducing various sorts of safety measures and limitations faster,” he said.

Asked about the lockdown, the official said that “it entails costs but it also generates benefits for, after all, the ultimate goal is to save lives and [protect the] health of many people. This we managed to pull off so far, judging by the results of the implemented restrictions. Nevertheless, we can still see that while the lockdown caused a drastic slump in social mobility last year, today its effect is not that strong, something proved by analyses of telecom data… The implementation of some regulations, restrictions and recommendations is one thing, while respecting and exercising them is another thing. The lockdown is the simple form of response to the threat.”

Mr Niedzielski added that the social discipline “was a factor that significantly influenced the pandemic ramifications in various countries. Of course, a sort of social attrition comes to the fore, albeit, the matter of social culture of abiding by the regulations is also important. It’s not always about regulations, sometimes it is just about simple recommendations or even pleas. The more disciplined states are defeating this pandemic.”