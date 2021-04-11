Poland reports 21,703 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, death toll at 245

Jakub Kaczmarczyk/PAP

Poland recorded 21,703 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 245 deaths over the past 24h to Sunday morning, against 24,856 cases reported on Saturday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 33,460 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 34,167 recorded the day prior, including 3,459 patients on ventilators, the Health Ministry said.

The health ministry also reported that 394,193 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,171,301 people have recovered.

In all, 7,635,264 Poles have already received jabs against Covid-19, with 2,105,550 of them having had both doses of the vaccine, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.