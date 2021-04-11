Poland’s economy doing great during COVID-19 pandemic: German media

Germany’s public broadcaster Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen (ZDF) praised Poland saying that despite the fact the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the country hard, its economy was doing exceptionally well.

General government deficit below 3 pct in 2022: IMF

see more

As part of its news service “Heute”, ZDF said that compared to other EU member states’ economies, Poland’s was doing well in the coronavirus-incited crisis. According to the broadcaster, this is, among others, thanks to the fact that Poland’s economy is more based on industrial production and not as much on tourism and services which were especially affected by the pandemic.

It was also noted that the Polish government has earmarked large funds to aid companies and that the unemployment rate in Poland is the lowest in the EU.

While stressing the importance of Poland to the German economy, ZDF journalists visited German industrial giant Bosch in Poland. Konrad Pokutycki, the CEO of Bosch and Siemens’ Polish daughter company BSH Sprzęt Gospodarstwa Domowego, told ZDF that throughout the pandemic people stopped spending their money on, for instance, trips abroad, and started purchasing white goods.

The ZDF noted that the Polish branch of Bosch not only produces household equipment but also researches new technologies. It was stressed that Poland has long ceased to be simply a place of secondary production for Germany. Contrarily, it was highlighted that Poland was successful in terms of innovation and export.

Science and Policy Foundation’s political scientist Kai Olaf Lang stressed that Poland was at the global forefront of video games production.

The ZDF pointed to the energy transformation, namely phasing out coal and replacing it with renewables, as a project particularly significant to Poland.

Polish economy with solid foundation amid COVID-19 pandemic: S&P

Poland’s Finance Minister Tadeusz Kościński welcomed a positive report on the Polish economy made by ratings agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P), which…

see more

“Economic miracle”







But the ZDF material is not the only recent German appraisal of the healthy state of Poland’s economy during the pandemic. In February, the leading German economic daily “Handelsblatt” published a broadly-written article entitled “Poland’s little economic miracle”.

The daily wrote that “the resilience of the Polish economy, and first and foremost good prospects, have been astounding Europe… Following the international financial crisis [of 2008] that Poland went through as the only EU state unscathed by the recession, the Polish economy also goes through the crisis in times of pandemic with an ease unparalleled by any other EU member state.”

The daily also noted elsewhere that “Poland… contributed in a particularly strong way to the economic recovery in Germany. [Poland] is currently the fourth largest importer of goods to Germany. Overall, Poland is ahead of Italy as Germany’s fifth-largest foreign trade partner.”

Moreover, the German daily “Rheinische Post” also noted Poland’s economic successes, writing about the country’s record-breaking Germany-bound export and low unemployment. The daily wrote: “Poland is writing its exceptional history of post-communist success even in times of pandemic.”