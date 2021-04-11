Russian troops assemble at Ukrainian border, Poland’s MFA protests

Poland’s MFA has stressed its “concern” with the assembly of the Russian military in the vicinity of the Ukrainian border, adding that “Poland intends to effectively use the time of its prospective presidency in the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to deescalate the situation in Eastern Ukraine.”

The move on the part of the Kremlin comes in the wake of FM Zbigniew Rau’s urgent meeting on Thursday in Kyiv, Ukraine, with his counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, the Ukrainian representative in the Trilateral Contact Group Leonid Kravchuk and deputy PM of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov. The meeting was linked to “a threat posed to the peace at Ukraine’s borders.”

Following the meeting, FM Rau assured that an independent and secure Ukraine is part and parcel of Europe. He also stressed that the goal of his visit to Kyiv was to confirm that Ukraine was not alone in defending its sovereignty.

Now Poland’s MFA has stressed that Russia’s confrontational policy touched on combustion points which, if activated, could serve to easily shift the blame for the escalation on to Ukraine.

“In a particularly vivid way, Russia’s confrontational policy supported, as usual, by demonstrative movements of troops, skirmish military exercise and large-scale aggressive policy of disinformation, touches on combustion points which, if activated, could serve to easily shift the blame for the escalation on to the other party in the conflict [Ukraine]. The tension in the conflict zone in Eastern Ukraine has grown systematically, roughly from the beginning of the current year [2021],” Poland’s MFA wrote.

“The instances of violating the truce have grown trifold since mid-March in comparison to January and February, something which is corroborated by the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission reports. Incidents of very intensive, prevocational fire carried out by Russian-backed illegal military formations are ever more frequent. The aggression causes serious military incidents that have resulted in the deaths of Ukrainian soldiers,” Poland’s MFA wrote.

“The concentration of Russian forces in the vicinity of the Ukrainian borders, including the occupied Crimea and on the Black Sea, raises the concern of ours and [Ukraine’s] allies. The more than 4,000-soldiers strong prospective military exercise scheduled for April in various parts of Russia also inflates the tensions. Coupled with the deadlock of peace talks, this creates a worrying situation,” the MFA went on to state.

Poland’s MFA stressed that it has been maintaining regular dialogue with its Ukrainian counterpart with at least several meetings planned for the remaining months of 2021, including in the Lublin Triangle Format.

“Poland stands among the most active states addressing the Russian aggression on the international forum. As part of the EU, UN and OSCE Poland has been actively supporting and inspiring undertakings that amplify international pressure put on Russia. We are also key promoters of the NATO military adaptation and the Alliance’s cooperation with Ukraine. The engagement of the international society was one of the key points raised during Minister Rau’s talks in Kyiv,” the MFA wrote.

“Meanwhile, we are preparing ourselves for the taking over of the OSCE presidency next year — an organisation actively engaged in the process of regulating the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. This organisation manages talks in the frame of the Trilateral Contact Group and coordinates the currently largest OSCE operation in the field, namely, the Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine. Poland intends to effectively use the [prospective] time of its presidency [in the OSCE] to attempt the de-escalation of the situation in Eastern Ukraine and to support the society of Donbas affected by the conflict,” the MFA wrote.

The MFA assured “of its unceasing actions for the strengthening of the EU’s sanction regimes against Russia, [imposed] due to the country’s aggressive policy in Ukraine.”

Waged between the Ukrainian military and Russian-backed separatists forces, the conflict in Eastern Ukraine smothered over 13,000 lives since its inception in 2014. It was then that the Russian military entered the Crimean Peninsula and annexed the territory.

Despite the recently growing viable risk of escalation in Eastern Ukraine, the country’s Chief Command of Staff Ruslan Khomchak assured on Friday that Ukrainian forces were ready to respond to the deterioration of the situation in Donbas and along Ukraine’s state borders.

He added that the situation was under control and that Ukrainian forces’ response to provocations was well prepared.